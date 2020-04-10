6817 MELROSE Avenue

Amenities

Hip Live/Work or Commercial loft space on trendy Melrose Avenue. 1920's detailing, features 20-foot ceilings, central brick hearth, currently used as art gallery space, can be set up for a production company with open, semi-private and private work areas. Includes full kitchen, storage, washer/dryer, and 3 bathrooms. Perfectly set up for an art gallery, real estate office, production company, ad agency, edit house, VFX house, etc. Recently updated. 2 car garage. 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large upstairs office. On Melrose next to California chicken cafe. Additional parking nearby. Lots of great dining choices, Mozza Complex across the way, also Melrose Mac, etc. Available Dec 1, 2018.