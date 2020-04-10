All apartments in Los Angeles
6817 MELROSE Avenue
6817 MELROSE Avenue

6817 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6817 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hip Live/Work or Commercial loft space on trendy Melrose Avenue. 1920's detailing, features 20-foot ceilings, central brick hearth, currently used as art gallery space, can be set up for a production company with open, semi-private and private work areas. Includes full kitchen, storage, washer/dryer, and 3 bathrooms. Perfectly set up for an art gallery, real estate office, production company, ad agency, edit house, VFX house, etc. Recently updated. 2 car garage. 1 small, 1 medium, and 1 large upstairs office. On Melrose next to California chicken cafe. Additional parking nearby. Lots of great dining choices, Mozza Complex across the way, also Melrose Mac, etc. Available Dec 1, 2018.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have any available units?
6817 MELROSE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have?
Some of 6817 MELROSE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6817 MELROSE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6817 MELROSE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6817 MELROSE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6817 MELROSE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6817 MELROSE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6817 MELROSE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6817 MELROSE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6817 MELROSE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6817 MELROSE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6817 MELROSE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
