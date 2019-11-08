Amenities

6806 Chimineas Ave. Available 06/20/20 Reseda 3+1 w/appliances, 2 car garage + large backyard! (6806 Chimineas) - Single-story Reseda home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/picture windows + fireplace; kitchen w/appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); formal dining area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; window/wall a/c; hardwood floors thru-out; spacious backyard w/patio; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal



