Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6806 Chimineas Ave.

6806 Chimineas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6806 Chimineas Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6806 Chimineas Ave. Available 06/20/20 Reseda 3+1 w/appliances, 2 car garage + large backyard! (6806 Chimineas) - Single-story Reseda home available FOR LEASE! Features include: 3BR + 1BA floorplan w/over 1100 SQF of space; living room w/picture windows + fireplace; kitchen w/appliances (refrigerator, stove/oven + dishwasher); formal dining area; inside laundry w/washer + dryer included; window/wall a/c; hardwood floors thru-out; spacious backyard w/patio; gardener included; 2 car garage; pets considered w/owners approval. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com. Please review posted rules for entry - https://www.dropbox.com/preview/H%26H%20Office/Covid-19/CAR%20Forms/CAR%20PRE%20-%20Posted%20Rules%20for%20Entry.pdf?role=personal

(RLNE1866270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have any available units?
6806 Chimineas Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have?
Some of 6806 Chimineas Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6806 Chimineas Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
6806 Chimineas Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6806 Chimineas Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6806 Chimineas Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 6806 Chimineas Ave. does offer parking.
Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6806 Chimineas Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have a pool?
No, 6806 Chimineas Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have accessible units?
No, 6806 Chimineas Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 6806 Chimineas Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6806 Chimineas Ave. has units with dishwashers.
