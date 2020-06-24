6767 WHITLEY Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities hot tub

Glamorous Contemporary Whitley Heights Home w/Head on Hollywood Sign Views from your front private patio & living room. Big open floor plan kitchen, dining & living room with large TV & fireplace looks out onto Canyon/City light views and large private patio. Nice cooks kitchen includes top of the line appliances - Gaggenau double convection oven & Sub Zero refrigerator. Large master en suite bedroom w/ fireplace, plus the bathroom has a sexy separate shower & large soaking tub & mounted TV. Nice exterior private back patio with fireplace located off the kitchen and master bedroom. An additional huge upper deck area with city views and hot tub. Best location within close proximity to downtown, Easy Freeway access to studios, airports and the best restaurants. Easy to walk to many of the entertainment venues. Stackable washer/dryer in hidden closet. Lower level bonus room with high ceiling - perfect for sound studio or office. Move in ready.