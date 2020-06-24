All apartments in Los Angeles
6767 WHITLEY Terrace

6767 Whitley Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6767 Whitley Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
hot tub
Glamorous Contemporary Whitley Heights Home w/Head on Hollywood Sign Views from your front private patio & living room. Big open floor plan kitchen, dining & living room with large TV & fireplace looks out onto Canyon/City light views and large private patio. Nice cooks kitchen includes top of the line appliances - Gaggenau double convection oven & Sub Zero refrigerator. Large master en suite bedroom w/ fireplace, plus the bathroom has a sexy separate shower & large soaking tub & mounted TV. Nice exterior private back patio with fireplace located off the kitchen and master bedroom. An additional huge upper deck area with city views and hot tub. Best location within close proximity to downtown, Easy Freeway access to studios, airports and the best restaurants. Easy to walk to many of the entertainment venues. Stackable washer/dryer in hidden closet. Lower level bonus room with high ceiling - perfect for sound studio or office. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have any available units?
6767 WHITLEY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have?
Some of 6767 WHITLEY Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6767 WHITLEY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6767 WHITLEY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6767 WHITLEY Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace offer parking?
No, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have a pool?
No, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6767 WHITLEY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6767 WHITLEY Terrace has units with dishwashers.
