6728 W Hepburn Way

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED architectural smart home built in 2015 with 3 bedrooms + 3.5 baths featuring an incredible rooftop deck with iconic city views of The Hollywood Sign & Downtown Los Angeles. Beautiful custom deck featuring 650 sqft of high-grade turf and outdoor living area. Direct access garages and dramatic open floor plans in a great location! Built using the finest materials featuring designer kitchens & baths with high end cabinetry, hardwood floors throughout, approximately 10 foot ceilings, large windows and abundant natural light. This home comes fully furnished with over $50,000 worth of furniture. Huge master bedrooms, beautifully tiled baths, controlled access, home automation, moments from great shopping, dining and entertainment and located on a gated, private street. This unit features over $100,000 in upgrades from custom motorized drapes on all windows, motorized roller shades, brand new mounted LED TVs, smart appliances, largest LG washer and Dryer, and more. Downstairs is a sound-padded recording studio which converts into the third bedroom.



