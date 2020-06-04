All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6716 HILLPARK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6716 HILLPARK Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 2:23 PM

6716 HILLPARK Drive

6716 Hillpark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Hollywood Hills West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6716 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
tennis court
CANYON VIEWS-READY TO MOVE IN 2+2 CONDO!! IN SAFE BEAUTIFUL HIDE IN THE HILLS COMPLEX! Master Bedroom in suite, walking closet, marble and glass tiles in master bath, second bedroom with washer and dryer in closet. Quiet condo full of luxury designers details and upgrades with amazing canyon views. Located in a best kept secret THE HIGHLAND, Resort Style complex with two swimming Pools, Trails, Tennis Court, Club House to Work, Study, Plan your Meeting or Parties. This great location close to all Mayor Studios,WB, Disney, NYU, Universal City walk, all the best new clubs trendy restaurants and shopping malls like Hollywood Highland, The new Dreams Hotel, W Hotel, Hollywood Pantages. No common walls! Easy access to FW right next to 101 make a fast location to any destination. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6716 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6716 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6716 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6716 HILLPARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6716 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6716 HILLPARK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
No, 6716 HILLPARK Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6716 HILLPARK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6716 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6716 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6716 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6716 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Wren
1230 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Sutton Place
1616 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College