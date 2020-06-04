6716 HILLPARK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool tennis court

CANYON VIEWS-READY TO MOVE IN 2+2 CONDO!! IN SAFE BEAUTIFUL HIDE IN THE HILLS COMPLEX! Master Bedroom in suite, walking closet, marble and glass tiles in master bath, second bedroom with washer and dryer in closet. Quiet condo full of luxury designers details and upgrades with amazing canyon views. Located in a best kept secret THE HIGHLAND, Resort Style complex with two swimming Pools, Trails, Tennis Court, Club House to Work, Study, Plan your Meeting or Parties. This great location close to all Mayor Studios,WB, Disney, NYU, Universal City walk, all the best new clubs trendy restaurants and shopping malls like Hollywood Highland, The new Dreams Hotel, W Hotel, Hollywood Pantages. No common walls! Easy access to FW right next to 101 make a fast location to any destination. MUST SEE!