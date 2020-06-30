6712 Leland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*** Open House Saturday from 1-3PM ***

Large remodeled 2 story apartment in charming duplex a block from Sunset and Highland! Amazing location - walk to pilates and get your morning joe. Less than one mile from ArcLight Hollywood and Hollywood Palladium, and 1 1/2 mile to Hollywood Bowl!



2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath, living room, dinning room, and lots of closet space. Rare in-unit washer and dryer! Gated with 1 parking spot, and street parking with city permit. Freshly painted, deep cleaned and ready for move-in! The older windows are in the process of being replaced with energy efficient double-pane ones. Window AC's in both bedrooms. Small pets welcome.



Total move-in is $5500 (first month rent and $2,750 deposit) for applicants with excellent credit; last month rent may be required for renters with lower credit. Available for immediate occupancy.