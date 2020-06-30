All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated February 16 2020 at 8:27 AM

6712 Leland Way

6712 Leland Way
Location

6712 Leland Way, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*** Open House Saturday from 1-3PM ***
Large remodeled 2 story apartment in charming duplex a block from Sunset and Highland! Amazing location - walk to pilates and get your morning joe. Less than one mile from ArcLight Hollywood and Hollywood Palladium, and 1 1/2 mile to Hollywood Bowl!

2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bath, living room, dinning room, and lots of closet space. Rare in-unit washer and dryer! Gated with 1 parking spot, and street parking with city permit. Freshly painted, deep cleaned and ready for move-in! The older windows are in the process of being replaced with energy efficient double-pane ones. Window AC's in both bedrooms. Small pets welcome.

Total move-in is $5500 (first month rent and $2,750 deposit) for applicants with excellent credit; last month rent may be required for renters with lower credit. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6712 Leland Way have any available units?
6712 Leland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6712 Leland Way have?
Some of 6712 Leland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6712 Leland Way currently offering any rent specials?
6712 Leland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6712 Leland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6712 Leland Way is pet friendly.
Does 6712 Leland Way offer parking?
Yes, 6712 Leland Way offers parking.
Does 6712 Leland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6712 Leland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6712 Leland Way have a pool?
No, 6712 Leland Way does not have a pool.
Does 6712 Leland Way have accessible units?
No, 6712 Leland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6712 Leland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6712 Leland Way has units with dishwashers.

