Los Angeles, CA
671 MILDRED Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

671 MILDRED Avenue

671 Mildred Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

671 Mildred Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Enjoy Beach Chic living in Silver Triangle area of Venice. This free standing Tri-Level house is filled with natural Light. Large entry way leads to Living room with Fireplace and dramatic 2 story ceiling. The 2nd level loft style Kitchen has grey granite counters, dining space and sliders opening to covered balcony. Top floor complete with Huge Master w/fireplace, walk in closet, In-suite bath with dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. 2 smaller bedrooms share guest bath. The home has new Hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Freshly painted inside and out, new drought tolerant landscaping. The 2 car direct entry finished Garage includes stacking w/d and a door to private outdoor patio garden space. Walk or Bike to beach, canals, shopping and Restaurants. Call/Text 310-488-8874 Lisa DeRose RE/MAX Estate Properties for showing appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 671 MILDRED Avenue have any available units?
671 MILDRED Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 671 MILDRED Avenue have?
Some of 671 MILDRED Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 671 MILDRED Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
671 MILDRED Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 671 MILDRED Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 671 MILDRED Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 671 MILDRED Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 671 MILDRED Avenue offers parking.
Does 671 MILDRED Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 671 MILDRED Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 671 MILDRED Avenue have a pool?
No, 671 MILDRED Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 671 MILDRED Avenue have accessible units?
No, 671 MILDRED Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 671 MILDRED Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 671 MILDRED Avenue has units with dishwashers.
