671 MILDRED Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Enjoy Beach Chic living in Silver Triangle area of Venice. This free standing Tri-Level house is filled with natural Light. Large entry way leads to Living room with Fireplace and dramatic 2 story ceiling. The 2nd level loft style Kitchen has grey granite counters, dining space and sliders opening to covered balcony. Top floor complete with Huge Master w/fireplace, walk in closet, In-suite bath with dual sinks, spa tub and separate shower. 2 smaller bedrooms share guest bath. The home has new Hardwood laminate flooring throughout. Freshly painted inside and out, new drought tolerant landscaping. The 2 car direct entry finished Garage includes stacking w/d and a door to private outdoor patio garden space. Walk or Bike to beach, canals, shopping and Restaurants.