6708 HILLPARK Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Your dream condo rental is waiting for you in the Hollywood Hills! Located on a quiet street,Just up from the Hollywood Bowl and down from Mulholland Drive, this beautifully renovated, 1,123 sq. ft.penthouse, with an open floor plan, includes 2BR, 2BA,amazing closet space, recessed lighting, granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Custom doors can be found through out the unit. There is also a 1,100 sq. ft. private patio with views of the mountains and magnificent trees. No common walls and gated garage with two side by side spaces. The tranquil grounds, on this sixteen acre complex, are filled with lush trees,flowering plants, and occasionally deer, which make you feel as if you were living in the country. The amenities include a tennis court, 2 pools, spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse and dog walking area. Located minutes from Hollywood, the film and television studios and the Valley, this unit and complex are a must see! Furnished at $3750/mo. Available move-in date 8/7