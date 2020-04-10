All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:30 AM

6708 HILLPARK Drive

6708 Hillpark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6708 Hillpark Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
sauna
tennis court
Your dream condo rental is waiting for you in the Hollywood Hills! Located on a quiet street,Just up from the Hollywood Bowl and down from Mulholland Drive, this beautifully renovated, 1,123 sq. ft.penthouse, with an open floor plan, includes 2BR, 2BA,amazing closet space, recessed lighting, granite counter tops in the kitchen and both bathrooms. Custom doors can be found through out the unit. There is also a 1,100 sq. ft. private patio with views of the mountains and magnificent trees. No common walls and gated garage with two side by side spaces. The tranquil grounds, on this sixteen acre complex, are filled with lush trees,flowering plants, and occasionally deer, which make you feel as if you were living in the country. The amenities include a tennis court, 2 pools, spa, gym, sauna, clubhouse and dog walking area. Located minutes from Hollywood, the film and television studios and the Valley, this unit and complex are a must see! Furnished at $3750/mo. Available move-in date 8/7

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have any available units?
6708 HILLPARK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have?
Some of 6708 HILLPARK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6708 HILLPARK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6708 HILLPARK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6708 HILLPARK Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6708 HILLPARK Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6708 HILLPARK Drive offers parking.
Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6708 HILLPARK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6708 HILLPARK Drive has a pool.
Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have accessible units?
No, 6708 HILLPARK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6708 HILLPARK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6708 HILLPARK Drive has units with dishwashers.
