6700 Rudnick Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Contemporary home with loads of new upgrades throughout. Get comfortable in the light and bright family room complete with river rock fireplace and hardwood floors. The oversized kitchen/great room displays new granite counters, new custom cabinets and new appliances. Enjoy the view of the expansive back yard and patio from the new sliding doors from the great room. A private master suite has it's own door to the patio and remodeled master bath. The 2 additional bedrooms share a newly remodeled hall bathroom with a dual vanity and large shower/tub. Bask under the trees in the park like backyard that has access to the detached 2 car garage that is privately gated. The extra long driveway is perfect for your RV, boat or for the kids to play. Hurry or you will miss out on this beautiful home in a quiet and quaint Woodland Hills Neighborhood.