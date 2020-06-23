All apartments in Los Angeles
6700 Rudnick Avenue
Last updated March 18 2019 at 1:57 PM

6700 Rudnick Avenue

6700 Rudnick Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6700 Rudnick Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Contemporary home with loads of new upgrades throughout. Get comfortable in the light and bright family room complete with river rock fireplace and hardwood floors. The oversized kitchen/great room displays new granite counters, new custom cabinets and new appliances. Enjoy the view of the expansive back yard and patio from the new sliding doors from the great room. A private master suite has it's own door to the patio and remodeled master bath. The 2 additional bedrooms share a newly remodeled hall bathroom with a dual vanity and large shower/tub. Bask under the trees in the park like backyard that has access to the detached 2 car garage that is privately gated. The extra long driveway is perfect for your RV, boat or for the kids to play. Hurry or you will miss out on this beautiful home in a quiet and quaint Woodland Hills Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have any available units?
6700 Rudnick Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have?
Some of 6700 Rudnick Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6700 Rudnick Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6700 Rudnick Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6700 Rudnick Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6700 Rudnick Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6700 Rudnick Avenue offers parking.
Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6700 Rudnick Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have a pool?
No, 6700 Rudnick Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6700 Rudnick Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6700 Rudnick Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6700 Rudnick Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
