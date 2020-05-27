All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 668 W 37th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
668 W 37th Street
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:44 AM

668 W 37th Street

668 West 37th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Coastal San Pedro
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

668 West 37th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Outstanding townhouse in the prestigious Point Fermin area. The reverse floor plan of this 1,390 sq. ft. home captures the spectacular harbor views from the main living area.Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances, opens to dining and living rooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace, built-in bar and balcony. Great for entertaining, enjoying the views of the harbor and the views of the 4th of July fireworks. Skylights add to the great natural light of the unit and help take advantage of the cool ocean breezes. The lower level of the home has two master bedrooms each with a full bath. One bedroom has a small, private patio area. The lower level offers direct garage access. Washer & Dryer are located in the garage, conveniently close to both bedrooms. New roof and completely built upper balcony. 50 Gallon Water Heater. Upgraded electrical panel. The energy efficient heater and AC system has remote access controls. This private end unit is walking distance to many of San Pedro's greatest Coastal attractions - the Point Fermin Lighthouse, Angel's Gate Park, the Korean Friendship Bell, Cabrillo Beach and Fort MacArthur. Will consider indoor cat. Wayne Chamberlain 310-809-5458

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 668 W 37th Street have any available units?
668 W 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 668 W 37th Street have?
Some of 668 W 37th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 668 W 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
668 W 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 668 W 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 668 W 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 668 W 37th Street offer parking?
Yes, 668 W 37th Street offers parking.
Does 668 W 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 668 W 37th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 668 W 37th Street have a pool?
No, 668 W 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 668 W 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 668 W 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 668 W 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 668 W 37th Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
NMS Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Warner Villa Apartments
5807 Topanga Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Citronia
18550 Citronia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College