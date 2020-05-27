668 W 37th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Outstanding townhouse in the prestigious Point Fermin area. The reverse floor plan of this 1,390 sq. ft. home captures the spectacular harbor views from the main living area.Kitchen features granite counters and stainless steel appliances, opens to dining and living rooms. The living room has a cozy fireplace, built-in bar and balcony. Great for entertaining, enjoying the views of the harbor and the views of the 4th of July fireworks. Skylights add to the great natural light of the unit and help take advantage of the cool ocean breezes. The lower level of the home has two master bedrooms each with a full bath. One bedroom has a small, private patio area. The lower level offers direct garage access. Washer & Dryer are located in the garage, conveniently close to both bedrooms. New roof and completely built upper balcony. 50 Gallon Water Heater. Upgraded electrical panel. The energy efficient heater and AC system has remote access controls. This private end unit is walking distance to many of San Pedro's greatest Coastal attractions - the Point Fermin Lighthouse, Angel's Gate Park, the Korean Friendship Bell, Cabrillo Beach and Fort MacArthur. Will consider indoor cat. Wayne Chamberlain 310-809-5458