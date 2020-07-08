667 W 26th St

Amenities

Friday afternoon showing has been canceled, the first public showing is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am Saturday, October 19. Welcome to "Hillside House!" Enjoy sweeping harbor and ocean views, and fresh ocean breezes from this lovely triplex unit in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin! Look out over the Port of Los Angeles, across San Pedro Bay toward the Orange County coastline and the mountains beyond. By day, the bay is alive with luxurious cruise ships, container ships and pleasure craft coming and going through the breakwater past Angels Gate Lighthouse. At night, the scene changes as the Harbor lights up, and a ribbon of lights defines the coastline across the bay. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with views along the full length of the apartment. There are 4 walk-in closets, 2 private patios (one is gated and roofed, and has a view!), and a spacious dine-in kitchen with a large center island, built-in desk, and, oh yes, ocean views! The north bedroom has a garden window, and the Master Bedroom at the south end has sliding patio doors that open to a private patio - a great place to enjoy your morning coffee! The Master Bathroom has a huge, extra-deep oval tub (room for two!), and a spacious walk-in closet. There are no common walls between any of the bedrooms, with each one separated by closets or baths. No common walls with the neighbors, either! A quiet building on a quiet street, with a very tranquil ambiance, yet easy freeway access to all of Southern California. Gated parking with 1.5 spaces. No smoking. Owner will allow NO dogs or cats, but may consider other pets. Additional Pet Deposit to be determined upon Owner's approval. Come see! Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT to schedule your showing today!