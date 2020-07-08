All apartments in Los Angeles
667 W 26th St
Last updated November 11 2019 at 8:35 AM

667 W 26th St

667 West 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

667 West 26th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Friday afternoon showing has been canceled, the first public showing is scheduled from 10 am to 11 am Saturday, October 19. Welcome to "Hillside House!" Enjoy sweeping harbor and ocean views, and fresh ocean breezes from this lovely triplex unit in San Pedro's desirable Point Fermin! Look out over the Port of Los Angeles, across San Pedro Bay toward the Orange County coastline and the mountains beyond. By day, the bay is alive with luxurious cruise ships, container ships and pleasure craft coming and going through the breakwater past Angels Gate Lighthouse. At night, the scene changes as the Harbor lights up, and a ribbon of lights defines the coastline across the bay. The unit has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, with views along the full length of the apartment. There are 4 walk-in closets, 2 private patios (one is gated and roofed, and has a view!), and a spacious dine-in kitchen with a large center island, built-in desk, and, oh yes, ocean views! The north bedroom has a garden window, and the Master Bedroom at the south end has sliding patio doors that open to a private patio - a great place to enjoy your morning coffee! The Master Bathroom has a huge, extra-deep oval tub (room for two!), and a spacious walk-in closet. There are no common walls between any of the bedrooms, with each one separated by closets or baths. No common walls with the neighbors, either! A quiet building on a quiet street, with a very tranquil ambiance, yet easy freeway access to all of Southern California. Gated parking with 1.5 spaces. No smoking. Owner will allow NO dogs or cats, but may consider other pets. Additional Pet Deposit to be determined upon Owner's approval. Come see! Call Land's End Properties at (310) 833-RENT to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 W 26th St have any available units?
667 W 26th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 W 26th St have?
Some of 667 W 26th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 W 26th St currently offering any rent specials?
667 W 26th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 W 26th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 667 W 26th St is pet friendly.
Does 667 W 26th St offer parking?
Yes, 667 W 26th St offers parking.
Does 667 W 26th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 W 26th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 W 26th St have a pool?
No, 667 W 26th St does not have a pool.
Does 667 W 26th St have accessible units?
No, 667 W 26th St does not have accessible units.
Does 667 W 26th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 W 26th St has units with dishwashers.

