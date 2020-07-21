All apartments in Los Angeles
667 W 17th Street
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

667 W 17th Street

667 West 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

667 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Charming and homey, Spanish style, updated and spacious single family home, over 1300 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2 updated bathrooms, hardwood floor all throughout the house, modern tiled kitchen including stainless fridge, dishwasher, and matching stove, large living room, large dining area, tons of natural light, washer and dryer hookups in a laundry room, including basement perfect for extra storage, front yard area with cozy sitting porch, large one car garage with plenty of storage space, more parking beside the garage, large back yard with grass and patio perfect for entertaining and BBQs. Approximately 5000 sq. ft lot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 667 W 17th Street have any available units?
667 W 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 667 W 17th Street have?
Some of 667 W 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 667 W 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
667 W 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 667 W 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 667 W 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 667 W 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 667 W 17th Street offers parking.
Does 667 W 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 667 W 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 667 W 17th Street have a pool?
No, 667 W 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 667 W 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 667 W 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 667 W 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 667 W 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
