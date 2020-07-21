667 W 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Charming and homey, Spanish style, updated and spacious single family home, over 1300 sq ft, 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closet space, 2 updated bathrooms, hardwood floor all throughout the house, modern tiled kitchen including stainless fridge, dishwasher, and matching stove, large living room, large dining area, tons of natural light, washer and dryer hookups in a laundry room, including basement perfect for extra storage, front yard area with cozy sitting porch, large one car garage with plenty of storage space, more parking beside the garage, large back yard with grass and patio perfect for entertaining and BBQs. Approximately 5000 sq. ft lot.