Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

6667 Lederer Avenue

6667 Lederer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6667 Lederer Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91307
West Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Spacious single story home just across from award-winning Welby Way Elementary School! This freshly painted ranch-style home brims with character and charm. The light-filled home features a excellent floor plan perfect for entertaining. It has two living rooms, a den and a great room featuring a cozy fireplace and dining area. Sliding glass doors open to a lush private yard perfect for family gatherings. Cook meals in the oversized kitchen with fresh lemons you pick from your own lemon tree. The cook’s kitchen features plenty of counter and cabinet space. Off of the kitchen there is a laundry room with extra storage. Master bedroom has an on suite bathroom with shower and plenty of closet space. There are two more bedrooms which share a large bathroom. The home also features newer, energy efficient dual pane windows, laminate or tile floors (NO carpet), ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, and window treatments. Ideally located. Check out the prestigious school district and its close proximity to restaurants, shopping, movie theatre and parks. PETS Okay 2 maximum.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6667 Lederer Avenue have any available units?
6667 Lederer Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6667 Lederer Avenue have?
Some of 6667 Lederer Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6667 Lederer Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6667 Lederer Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6667 Lederer Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6667 Lederer Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6667 Lederer Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6667 Lederer Avenue offers parking.
Does 6667 Lederer Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6667 Lederer Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6667 Lederer Avenue have a pool?
No, 6667 Lederer Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6667 Lederer Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6667 Lederer Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6667 Lederer Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6667 Lederer Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
