6667 Lederer Avenue

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage media room

Spacious single story home just across from award-winning Welby Way Elementary School! This freshly painted ranch-style home brims with character and charm. The light-filled home features a excellent floor plan perfect for entertaining. It has two living rooms, a den and a great room featuring a cozy fireplace and dining area. Sliding glass doors open to a lush private yard perfect for family gatherings. Cook meals in the oversized kitchen with fresh lemons you pick from your own lemon tree. The cook’s kitchen features plenty of counter and cabinet space. Off of the kitchen there is a laundry room with extra storage. Master bedroom has an on suite bathroom with shower and plenty of closet space. There are two more bedrooms which share a large bathroom. The home also features newer, energy efficient dual pane windows, laminate or tile floors (NO carpet), ceiling fans, smooth ceilings, and window treatments. Ideally located. Check out the prestigious school district and its close proximity to restaurants, shopping, movie theatre and parks. PETS Okay 2 maximum.