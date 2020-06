6652 WHITLEY Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking guest suite hot tub

SPECTACULAR CITY LIGHTS VIEW IN PRESTIGIOUS WHITLEY HEIGHTS. FURNISHED AND REMODELED THROUGHOUT. LARGE GOURMET KITCHEN WITH WOLF RANGE. ALL BEDROOMS HAVE SEPARATE BATHROOMS WITH MARBLE OR CAESAR STONE COUNTER TOPS. SEPARATE ENTRANCE TO GUEST SUITE WITH KITCHEN AND CITY VIEW. TWO LARGE BALCONIES, TWO FLAGSTONE OPEN PATIOS AND TWO LARGE VIEW DECKS, ONE WITH JACUZZI TUB/GAZEBO. PULL OUT PARKING FOR 2 CARS AND PLENTY OF STREET PARKING FOR GUESTS. LUSH LANDSCAPING IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. AVAILABLE FOR MONTHLY OR ANNUAL LEASE. FURNITURE MAY BE DIFFERENT THAN IN PHOTOS