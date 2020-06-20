All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 30 2019 at 7:11 AM

665 South RIMPAU Boulevard

665 South Rimpau Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

665 South Rimpau Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
new construction
BRING US A TENANT Situated on the corner of Wilshire and Rimpau within the exclusive "The Sevens" new development, 665 S. Rimpau offers unparalleled living with views of the Hollywood Hills, to DTLA to the historic Farmer's Insurance Building, 665 S. Rimpau is one-of-a-kind. This 4bd, 3.5ba demonstrates a traditional contemporary mix with Snaidero kitchen cabinets with Viking Appliances, electric carport hookups, high ceilings and main living space with large windows throughout, wide-planked white oak flooring and tiled Carrara marble. Minutes away from Larchmont Village with a Hancock Park location, 665 S. Rimpau is brand-new construction and a rare find.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have any available units?
665 South RIMPAU Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have?
Some of 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
665 South RIMPAU Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard offers parking.
Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have a pool?
No, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 665 South RIMPAU Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

