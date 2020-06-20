665 South RIMPAU Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher new construction carport fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking new construction

BRING US A TENANT Situated on the corner of Wilshire and Rimpau within the exclusive "The Sevens" new development, 665 S. Rimpau offers unparalleled living with views of the Hollywood Hills, to DTLA to the historic Farmer's Insurance Building, 665 S. Rimpau is one-of-a-kind. This 4bd, 3.5ba demonstrates a traditional contemporary mix with Snaidero kitchen cabinets with Viking Appliances, electric carport hookups, high ceilings and main living space with large windows throughout, wide-planked white oak flooring and tiled Carrara marble. Minutes away from Larchmont Village with a Hancock Park location, 665 S. Rimpau is brand-new construction and a rare find.