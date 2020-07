Amenities

Amazing views, views, views of East LA and the San Gabriel mountains. This 2-story end unit with an awesome floor plan offers 3 bedrooms,1 bedroom on main floor, 2 master suites, plus 2.5 baths, laundry inside, den, fireplace, higher ceilings, and a private 2-car garage. All appliances are included. There are 2 HOA guest parking spaces located next to this town-home. Property is sold in as is condition, it needs new flooring and paint. This unit is an end unit with a better view.