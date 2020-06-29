6635 Irvine Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

Located on a tree lined street in North Hollywood, this updated and fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit sits on a 3-unit property and is currently ready to be leased to you! The property is fully fenced and includes a shared long driveway. Upon the step-down entry, you're greeted by a light filled common space featuring enough space for a dining area and living room with recessed lights and laminate floors running throughout. The kitchen space includes built-in stainless-steel appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, plus a laundry hookup inside. Both bedrooms allow natural sunlight to float on in by way of the nice sized windows, with one room including built-in closet space with mirrored doors. Additionally, this unit is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors and water conservation fixtures. As a plus, there's enough backyard space to create an enjoyable patio space to relax and unwind. Nearby Fair Avenue Elementary School, Victory Vineland Recreation Center, Gold's Gym, NoHo West Shopping center, easy access to the 170 Freeway, and plenty more!