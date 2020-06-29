All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:17 AM

6635 Irvine Avenue · No Longer Available
Los Angeles
North Hollywood
Pet Friendly Places
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

6635 Irvine Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Property Amenities
gym
Located on a tree lined street in North Hollywood, this updated and fully remodeled 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit sits on a 3-unit property and is currently ready to be leased to you! The property is fully fenced and includes a shared long driveway. Upon the step-down entry, you're greeted by a light filled common space featuring enough space for a dining area and living room with recessed lights and laminate floors running throughout. The kitchen space includes built-in stainless-steel appliances, ample counter/cabinet space, plus a laundry hookup inside. Both bedrooms allow natural sunlight to float on in by way of the nice sized windows, with one room including built-in closet space with mirrored doors. Additionally, this unit is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors and water conservation fixtures. As a plus, there's enough backyard space to create an enjoyable patio space to relax and unwind. Nearby Fair Avenue Elementary School, Victory Vineland Recreation Center, Gold's Gym, NoHo West Shopping center, easy access to the 170 Freeway, and plenty more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6635 Irvine Avenue have any available units?
6635 Irvine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6635 Irvine Avenue have?
Some of 6635 Irvine Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6635 Irvine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6635 Irvine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6635 Irvine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6635 Irvine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6635 Irvine Avenue offer parking?
No, 6635 Irvine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6635 Irvine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6635 Irvine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6635 Irvine Avenue have a pool?
No, 6635 Irvine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6635 Irvine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6635 Irvine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6635 Irvine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6635 Irvine Avenue has units with dishwashers.
