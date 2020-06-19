6629 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

Come and experience the quiet enjoyment in this renovated Spanish home with all the modern updates. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast island. Two spacious master suites with custom built closets and luxurious bathrooms. Main Master has French doors that open to a private backyard.. Washer-dryer and A/C. Garage converted to an office with private entry and A/C. High barreled beamed ceilings, espresso stained floors, large picture window that brings in the morning sun. Formal dining room with original built-ins. Conveniently located near WeHo, BH, The Grove, Cedars, CBS and fine eateries like, Joan's on third, Toast, Little Door, the famous Magnolia Bakery and more. Please call for short term (min. 3 months) pricing.