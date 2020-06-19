All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6629 COLGATE Avenue

6629 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6629 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come and experience the quiet enjoyment in this renovated Spanish home with all the modern updates. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and breakfast island. Two spacious master suites with custom built closets and luxurious bathrooms. Main Master has French doors that open to a private backyard.. Washer-dryer and A/C. Garage converted to an office with private entry and A/C. High barreled beamed ceilings, espresso stained floors, large picture window that brings in the morning sun. Formal dining room with original built-ins. Conveniently located near WeHo, BH, The Grove, Cedars, CBS and fine eateries like, Joan's on third, Toast, Little Door, the famous Magnolia Bakery and more. Please call for short term (min. 3 months) pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6629 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6629 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6629 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6629 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6629 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6629 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6629 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6629 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

