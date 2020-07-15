6625 De Soto Ave

Amenities

garbage disposal pet friendly some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FREE credit check! 1br in PRIME area - won't last! - Property Id: 148664



OPEN HOUSE

Wed 10/30 - 6pm to 7pm

Thu 10/31- 4pm to 5pm

Sat 11/02 - 10am to 12pm

Mon 11/04 - 6pm to 7pm

Tue 11/05 - 6pm to 7pm

Wed 11/06 - 6pm to 7pm

Thu 11/07 - 6pm to 7pm



Warner Court Villas is conveniently located in Canoga Park, CA near the Woodland Hills-Warner Center neighborhood. This community is walking distance to the Metro Orange Line and Los Angeles Pierce College and just minutes to West Hills and Northridge. Westfield's Topanga Mall and The Village are vibrant and nearby offering a neighborhood of shops, restaurants, and entertainment which makes our apartment community the perfect choice to call home! We provide a variety of amenities for your convenience. Pets are welcome with additional deposit! These apartments rent quickly-don't let it pass you by!



Security Deposit - $1000



Please contact on-site manager at margaritaj@qgre.com for more information.



*Pictures are for reference ONLY*



Ironwood Management

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148664p

Property Id 148664



(RLNE5245264)