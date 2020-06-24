All apartments in Los Angeles
661 LACHMAN Lane
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:57 PM

661 LACHMAN Lane

661 N Lachman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

661 N Lachman Lane, Los Angeles, CA 90272
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Captivating ocean views sought-after Marquez Knolls five minutes from the beach from this Elegant Mediterranean Home Offords the Finest in Quality Throughout, The living room opens to an elegant formal dining room graciously sized for entertaining. High Ceiling and Spectacular View Are Prime Features of This Custom Home, Elevator that services the entire home and Four Garage Plus Extensive Use of Granite and Three Zone Air, Intercome, Central Vacum, Game Room, and Filter Water, The tranquil grounds feature a large pool and spa, lush landscaping with spacious yard, and fruit trees. Add to The Total are just Highlights of This Quality Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 661 LACHMAN Lane have any available units?
661 LACHMAN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 661 LACHMAN Lane have?
Some of 661 LACHMAN Lane's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 661 LACHMAN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
661 LACHMAN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 661 LACHMAN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 661 LACHMAN Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 661 LACHMAN Lane offer parking?
Yes, 661 LACHMAN Lane offers parking.
Does 661 LACHMAN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 661 LACHMAN Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 661 LACHMAN Lane have a pool?
Yes, 661 LACHMAN Lane has a pool.
Does 661 LACHMAN Lane have accessible units?
No, 661 LACHMAN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 661 LACHMAN Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 661 LACHMAN Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
