661 LACHMAN Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Captivating ocean views sought-after Marquez Knolls five minutes from the beach from this Elegant Mediterranean Home Offords the Finest in Quality Throughout, The living room opens to an elegant formal dining room graciously sized for entertaining. High Ceiling and Spectacular View Are Prime Features of This Custom Home, Elevator that services the entire home and Four Garage Plus Extensive Use of Granite and Three Zone Air, Intercome, Central Vacum, Game Room, and Filter Water, The tranquil grounds feature a large pool and spa, lush landscaping with spacious yard, and fruit trees. Add to The Total are just Highlights of This Quality Home.