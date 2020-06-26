Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6571 West 85th Street
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM
1 of 4
6571 West 85th Street
6571 West 85th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6571 West 85th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey
Amenities
hardwood floors
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Charming two bed house in Westchester
Walking distance to elementaryschool.
Close to beaches and shops.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/los-angeles-ca?lid=12264349
(RLNE4934613)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6571 West 85th Street have any available units?
6571 West 85th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6571 West 85th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6571 West 85th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6571 West 85th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6571 West 85th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6571 West 85th Street offer parking?
Yes, 6571 West 85th Street offers parking.
Does 6571 West 85th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6571 West 85th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6571 West 85th Street have a pool?
No, 6571 West 85th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6571 West 85th Street have accessible units?
No, 6571 West 85th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6571 West 85th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6571 West 85th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6571 West 85th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6571 West 85th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
