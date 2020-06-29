All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:58 PM

6559 Bothwell Road

6559 Bothwell Road · No Longer Available
Location

6559 Bothwell Road, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Nicely remodeled charming house located in prestigious Reseda , Tarzana adjacent! on a quiet tree-lined street with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, Refinished hardwood floors throughout, large living room with fireplace, light and bright, Hardwood floor. upgraded baths and kitchen with tile floors & breakfast area new paint in & out, cooper plumbing, newer roof, central A/C, newer driveway, Paradise back yard with pool , with gazebo and grassy area great for entertainment !Bonus room off the living room . laundry room . Close to freeways, and Metro Orange Line. Move in condition. fridge and washer and dryer is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6559 Bothwell Road have any available units?
6559 Bothwell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6559 Bothwell Road have?
Some of 6559 Bothwell Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6559 Bothwell Road currently offering any rent specials?
6559 Bothwell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6559 Bothwell Road pet-friendly?
No, 6559 Bothwell Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6559 Bothwell Road offer parking?
No, 6559 Bothwell Road does not offer parking.
Does 6559 Bothwell Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6559 Bothwell Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6559 Bothwell Road have a pool?
Yes, 6559 Bothwell Road has a pool.
Does 6559 Bothwell Road have accessible units?
No, 6559 Bothwell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6559 Bothwell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6559 Bothwell Road does not have units with dishwashers.
