6556 W. 82nd St.

Fantastic Family Home in Highly Coveted South Kentwood - Great family home on a quiet street in coveted South Kentwood, near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools; a short drive from LMU, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, and more! Enjoy the spacious, open layout with separate living room and family room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 & 3/4 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Kitchen has great morning sun and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Ample backyard has a large pool and plenty of space for tables, chairs, BBQ, and more! 2-car garage can be used for parking cars, storage, workshop, or as an extension of the backyard; driveway provides additional off-street parking for up to 4 cars. Recently updated with new furnace, AC, dual-pane windows.



Family-friendly neighborhood; pets considered. One year minimum lease, applicants with good credit only. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Please email us at vacancy@wpmla.com for questions.



