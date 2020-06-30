All apartments in Los Angeles
6556 W. 82nd St.

6556 West 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

6556 West 82nd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Fantastic Family Home in Highly Coveted South Kentwood - Great family home on a quiet street in coveted South Kentwood, near restaurants, shops, parks, and schools; a short drive from LMU, Silicon Beach, Playa Vista, and more! Enjoy the spacious, open layout with separate living room and family room, 3 bedrooms, and 1 & 3/4 bathrooms with vaulted ceilings and skylights. Kitchen has great morning sun and plenty of counter and cabinet space. Ample backyard has a large pool and plenty of space for tables, chairs, BBQ, and more! 2-car garage can be used for parking cars, storage, workshop, or as an extension of the backyard; driveway provides additional off-street parking for up to 4 cars. Recently updated with new furnace, AC, dual-pane windows.

Family-friendly neighborhood; pets considered. One year minimum lease, applicants with good credit only. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for gardener and pool service. Please email us at vacancy@wpmla.com for questions.

(RLNE5652638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

