6547 Randi Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Welcome to this charming updated 3br+2ba Woodland Hills home, on a quiet street conveniently located to the Westfield Topanga, The Village & Warner Center. Recently renovated with gleaming laminated wood flooring throughout, beautiful new quartz counter tops, new dishwasher, new stainless steel sink & faucet, gas stove, refrigerator, gorgeous new bathroom vanity/sink & tub faucet and light fixture and much more! The best meals will be created in this eat-in kitchen or open the French doors to entertain out on the brick patio and plenty of room to play or bbq in this secluded backyard. Home has lots of natural light, stone fireplace, separate laundry room with wash/dryer included, 2 car garage & well maintained front & back yards includes gardener. Submit on 1 pet under 20 pounds. More info or showings call/text 818-577-5467.