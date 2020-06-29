All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6547 Randi Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6547 Randi Avenue
Last updated October 19 2019 at 7:19 AM

6547 Randi Avenue

6547 Randi Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Woodland Hills-Warner Center
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6547 Randi Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this charming updated 3br+2ba Woodland Hills home, on a quiet street conveniently located to the Westfield Topanga, The Village & Warner Center. Recently renovated with gleaming laminated wood flooring throughout, beautiful new quartz counter tops, new dishwasher, new stainless steel sink & faucet, gas stove, refrigerator, gorgeous new bathroom vanity/sink & tub faucet and light fixture and much more! The best meals will be created in this eat-in kitchen or open the French doors to entertain out on the brick patio and plenty of room to play or bbq in this secluded backyard. Home has lots of natural light, stone fireplace, separate laundry room with wash/dryer included, 2 car garage & well maintained front & back yards includes gardener. Submit on 1 pet under 20 pounds. More info or showings call/text 818-577-5467.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6547 Randi Avenue have any available units?
6547 Randi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6547 Randi Avenue have?
Some of 6547 Randi Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6547 Randi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6547 Randi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6547 Randi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6547 Randi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6547 Randi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6547 Randi Avenue offers parking.
Does 6547 Randi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6547 Randi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6547 Randi Avenue have a pool?
No, 6547 Randi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6547 Randi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6547 Randi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6547 Randi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6547 Randi Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Meridian Pointe
9500 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College