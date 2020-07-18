All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6542 W Olympic Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6542 W Olympic Blvd
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:11 PM

6542 W Olympic Blvd

6542 West Olympic Boulevard · (323) 459-1405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6542 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Architectural details of French heritage take you back in time to culture and decor at another level. This wonderful community with romantic country yard located in Beverly Hills adjacent area, around the corner of Beverly Center, Cedars, minutes to Hollywood and downtown. Extra large ground floor unit has high ceilings and lots of natural light. Modern word amenities offer updated kitchen and bathroom cabinets, counter tops and fixtures,hardwood floors and central hearing. Dining room used as a bedroom. The unit comes with refrigerator and stove. Laundry hook ups in the unit! There are lots of closet and storage space. 2 car garage is available at extra charge. Pictures of another similar unit. Easy qualification. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have any available units?
6542 W Olympic Blvd has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have?
Some of 6542 W Olympic Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6542 W Olympic Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6542 W Olympic Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6542 W Olympic Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 6542 W Olympic Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 6542 W Olympic Blvd offers parking.
Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6542 W Olympic Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have a pool?
No, 6542 W Olympic Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6542 W Olympic Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6542 W Olympic Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6542 W Olympic Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 6542 W Olympic Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Mysuite at 1759
1761 Beloit Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025
9337 National Blvd
9337 National Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
San Fernando Building Lofts
400 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity