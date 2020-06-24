6539 Woodley Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 weeks free RENT!

Completely remodeled unit with detached garage, large back patio, hardwood floors, new back fence, plus more!

Pictures are not the final product, we are still doing more upgrades like new granite, new windows, new stove and a new sliding door.

House located inside a secured complex of apartments, this is a rare find plus surveillance cameras for safety. Secured parking inside for 2 vehicles. Laundry hook ups (if needed) plus laundry on site.

Owners pays for trash only.

On Site Manager leaves on premises.



A must see, it won't last long!!!