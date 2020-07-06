6534 Balcom Ave

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL HOME - QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA - NOW AVAILABLE!!!



Enjoy a bright & spacious living room; Large kitchen with ample amounts of natural light; Double dining room areas to dine and wine; Large & inviting family/TV room; two ample bedrooms; interior lined-up with plush, fresh new carpeting, new paint, and new blinds throughout the house; central A/C and heating unit; energy-efficient windows recently installed. Washer and Dryer available on premises. Serene back yard with lush green fruit trees! Landlord covers landscaping maintenance. Please note detached garage* is not included in the lease; 3-Car Driveway parking + street parking available. Home conveniently located in a central Valley location. Your new home awaits!