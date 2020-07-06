All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6534 Balcom Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6534 Balcom Ave
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:55 AM

6534 Balcom Ave

6534 Balcom Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Reseda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6534 Balcom Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL HOME - QUIET RESIDENTIAL AREA - NOW AVAILABLE!!!

Enjoy a bright & spacious living room; Large kitchen with ample amounts of natural light; Double dining room areas to dine and wine; Large & inviting family/TV room; two ample bedrooms; interior lined-up with plush, fresh new carpeting, new paint, and new blinds throughout the house; central A/C and heating unit; energy-efficient windows recently installed. Washer and Dryer available on premises. Serene back yard with lush green fruit trees! Landlord covers landscaping maintenance. Please note detached garage* is not included in the lease; 3-Car Driveway parking + street parking available. Home conveniently located in a central Valley location. Your new home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6534 Balcom Ave have any available units?
6534 Balcom Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6534 Balcom Ave have?
Some of 6534 Balcom Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6534 Balcom Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6534 Balcom Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6534 Balcom Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6534 Balcom Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6534 Balcom Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6534 Balcom Ave offers parking.
Does 6534 Balcom Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6534 Balcom Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6534 Balcom Ave have a pool?
No, 6534 Balcom Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6534 Balcom Ave have accessible units?
No, 6534 Balcom Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6534 Balcom Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6534 Balcom Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
608 N Kingsley Drive Apartments
608 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90004
K2LA
685 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College