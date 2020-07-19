All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6531 Drexel Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6531 Drexel Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6531 Drexel Avenue

6531 W Drexel Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6531 W Drexel Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
BEVERLY HILLS ADJACENT----Remodeled Spanish oasis in the heart of Beverly Grove!! Open concept Spanish completely rebuilt with the finest materials. Wrought Iron gates lead to a serene Spanish brick patio/courtyard.

Open kitchen with Thermador professional series appliances. Integrated Subzero under counter refrigerator, double oven, Kallista Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator and storage area. All bedrooms and closets have integrated closet systems. Abundance of natural light as well as over 50 recessed lights. Approximately 2500 sqft. Distressed brazillian hardwood floors and designer tiles with modern spanish theme.

Backyard landscaped with distressed brick and outdoor kitchen with Grill cooktop and refrigerator. House is wired for central sound. Alarms system with 6 camera DVR monitoring system.

Walk to Grove, Beverly center, Posh restaurants and Gyms on 3rd street and enjoy LACMA summer concert series!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6531 Drexel Avenue have any available units?
6531 Drexel Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6531 Drexel Avenue have?
Some of 6531 Drexel Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6531 Drexel Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6531 Drexel Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6531 Drexel Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6531 Drexel Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6531 Drexel Avenue offer parking?
No, 6531 Drexel Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6531 Drexel Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6531 Drexel Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6531 Drexel Avenue have a pool?
No, 6531 Drexel Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6531 Drexel Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6531 Drexel Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6531 Drexel Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6531 Drexel Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Westside on Butler
1845 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Regency Apartments
14333 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
4348 Lockwood Ave
4348 Lockwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Westmoreland Lofts
201 North Westmoreland Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College