6531 Drexel Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard bbq/grill

BEVERLY HILLS ADJACENT----Remodeled Spanish oasis in the heart of Beverly Grove!! Open concept Spanish completely rebuilt with the finest materials. Wrought Iron gates lead to a serene Spanish brick patio/courtyard.



Open kitchen with Thermador professional series appliances. Integrated Subzero under counter refrigerator, double oven, Kallista Farmhouse sink, wine refrigerator and storage area. All bedrooms and closets have integrated closet systems. Abundance of natural light as well as over 50 recessed lights. Approximately 2500 sqft. Distressed brazillian hardwood floors and designer tiles with modern spanish theme.



Backyard landscaped with distressed brick and outdoor kitchen with Grill cooktop and refrigerator. House is wired for central sound. Alarms system with 6 camera DVR monitoring system.



Walk to Grove, Beverly center, Posh restaurants and Gyms on 3rd street and enjoy LACMA summer concert series!!