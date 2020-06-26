All apartments in Los Angeles
653 CROSS Avenue
Last updated August 31 2019 at 11:17 PM

653 CROSS Avenue

653 Cross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

653 Cross Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Elegant, charming and well-crafted 2018 Modern masterpiece in the heart of one LA most desired neighborhood-Mt Washington and its highly south Elementary school. This one of a kind three story home is focused on aesthetic simplicity, impeccable quality, and showcases panoramic views. The dramatic entry reveals an impressive open floor plan. High ceilings with abundance of natural light. The centerpiece of the house is a twelve foot open bay window in the living room that reveals the stunning views of snow capped mountains in winter. Open kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, stylish light fixtures and subtle finishes throughout creates the perfect place to entertain and leave away from the chaos, yet still having easy access to Downtown, Pasadena and Highland Park. Gold line Metro station at bottom of hill. Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 653 CROSS Avenue have any available units?
653 CROSS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 653 CROSS Avenue have?
Some of 653 CROSS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 653 CROSS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
653 CROSS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 653 CROSS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 653 CROSS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 653 CROSS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 653 CROSS Avenue offers parking.
Does 653 CROSS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 653 CROSS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 653 CROSS Avenue have a pool?
No, 653 CROSS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 653 CROSS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 653 CROSS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 653 CROSS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 653 CROSS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
