653 CROSS Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Elegant, charming and well-crafted 2018 Modern masterpiece in the heart of one LA most desired neighborhood-Mt Washington and its highly south Elementary school. This one of a kind three story home is focused on aesthetic simplicity, impeccable quality, and showcases panoramic views. The dramatic entry reveals an impressive open floor plan. High ceilings with abundance of natural light. The centerpiece of the house is a twelve foot open bay window in the living room that reveals the stunning views of snow capped mountains in winter. Open kitchen with black stainless steel appliances, stylish light fixtures and subtle finishes throughout creates the perfect place to entertain and leave away from the chaos, yet still having easy access to Downtown, Pasadena and Highland Park. Gold line Metro station at bottom of hill. Showing by appointment only.