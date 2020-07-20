All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6506 COLGATE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6506 COLGATE Avenue
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:41 AM

6506 COLGATE Avenue

6506 Colgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6506 Colgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
IMMACULATE AND FULLY REMODELED MEDITERRANEAN IN BEVERLY GROVE. This incredible two-story home has been entirely renovated from top to bottom for your most discerning clientele. A gated and beautiful front garden leads to a double-door foyer entry featuring a grand living room with fireplace, a gourmet island kitchen with Viking and Miele appliances including a double oven, and built-in coffee maker. The first level boasts a generous bedroom, full bath and bonus family room with French doors opening to a rear deck, fully enclosed grassy yard and finished garage. The second level features a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet and spa bath, two additional bedrooms, one with an ensuite full bath. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, high ceilings, crown and base moldings, high-end marble, travertine and granite finishes. Ideally located just steps from Third St., the Grove and Beverly Center, this rare offering is a must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have any available units?
6506 COLGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have?
Some of 6506 COLGATE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6506 COLGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6506 COLGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6506 COLGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6506 COLGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6506 COLGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6506 COLGATE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6506 COLGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6506 COLGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6506 COLGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6506 COLGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Met Lofts
1050 S Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90021
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Wilshire Vermont
3183 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Burnside Residences
600 South Burnside Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College