6506 COLGATE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

IMMACULATE AND FULLY REMODELED MEDITERRANEAN IN BEVERLY GROVE. This incredible two-story home has been entirely renovated from top to bottom for your most discerning clientele. A gated and beautiful front garden leads to a double-door foyer entry featuring a grand living room with fireplace, a gourmet island kitchen with Viking and Miele appliances including a double oven, and built-in coffee maker. The first level boasts a generous bedroom, full bath and bonus family room with French doors opening to a rear deck, fully enclosed grassy yard and finished garage. The second level features a luxurious master suite with walk-in closet and spa bath, two additional bedrooms, one with an ensuite full bath. Additional features include central AC, recessed lighting, high ceilings, crown and base moldings, high-end marble, travertine and granite finishes. Ideally located just steps from Third St., the Grove and Beverly Center, this rare offering is a must see.