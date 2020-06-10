6505 LA MIRADA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious eco-friendly three-story home in a central Hollywood location is perfect for an urban host. Inside the Craftsman-style exterior are two bedrooms, a den/guest room, and three full baths. Your guests will enjoy the second story's wide open kitchen and living area with hardwood floors, high 9 foot ceilings, fireplace, and Juliet balcony. After food and drinks around the kitchen's huge island, head up to a private cozy rooftop deck and share amazing unobstructed panoramic views of Downtown LA and the Hollywood Hills, including the famous Hollywood sign! Wake up in the master suite with its impressive picture window and built-in bench. Relax in privacy rarely found in this kind of complex as your neighbors are unattached and have no direct view into the unit. The two car garage is also attached, private and comes with 220V EV wiring. This quiet residential neighborhood is only a few minutes from Hollywood's major attractions, retail shopping/grocery, restaurants, and nightlife