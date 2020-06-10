All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:13 AM

6505 LA MIRADA Avenue

6505 La Mirada Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6505 La Mirada Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious eco-friendly three-story home in a central Hollywood location is perfect for an urban host. Inside the Craftsman-style exterior are two bedrooms, a den/guest room, and three full baths. Your guests will enjoy the second story's wide open kitchen and living area with hardwood floors, high 9 foot ceilings, fireplace, and Juliet balcony. After food and drinks around the kitchen's huge island, head up to a private cozy rooftop deck and share amazing unobstructed panoramic views of Downtown LA and the Hollywood Hills, including the famous Hollywood sign! Wake up in the master suite with its impressive picture window and built-in bench. Relax in privacy rarely found in this kind of complex as your neighbors are unattached and have no direct view into the unit. The two car garage is also attached, private and comes with 220V EV wiring. This quiet residential neighborhood is only a few minutes from Hollywood's major attractions, retail shopping/grocery, restaurants, and nightlife

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have any available units?
6505 LA MIRADA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have?
Some of 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6505 LA MIRADA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue offers parking.
Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have a pool?
No, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6505 LA MIRADA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
