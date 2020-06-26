All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:08 AM

6502 Ben Avenue

6502 Ben Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6502 Ben Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located walking distance from the up and coming new NoHo West development. Lease this 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with updated kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, slate flooring, original Refinished Hardwood Floors, living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, custom glass interior doors, attached garage with laundry hook-ups, private patio area, small private backyard area, central air & heat, recessed LED lighting. Located near to major freeways, Burbank airport, movie/tv Studios, NoHo Arts District, metro subway red and orange lines and soon to be the long awaited NoHoWest development. Rear guest house occupied by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6502 Ben Avenue have any available units?
6502 Ben Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6502 Ben Avenue have?
Some of 6502 Ben Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6502 Ben Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6502 Ben Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6502 Ben Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6502 Ben Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6502 Ben Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6502 Ben Avenue offers parking.
Does 6502 Ben Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6502 Ben Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6502 Ben Avenue have a pool?
No, 6502 Ben Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6502 Ben Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6502 Ben Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6502 Ben Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6502 Ben Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
