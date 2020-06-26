6502 Ben Avenue

Amenities

Located walking distance from the up and coming new NoHo West development. Lease this 2 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home with updated kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, slate flooring, original Refinished Hardwood Floors, living room, dining room, family room with gas fireplace, custom glass interior doors, attached garage with laundry hook-ups, private patio area, small private backyard area, central air & heat, recessed LED lighting. Located near to major freeways, Burbank airport, movie/tv Studios, NoHo Arts District, metro subway red and orange lines and soon to be the long awaited NoHoWest development. Rear guest house occupied by tenant.