6501 W. 86th Place

Los Angeles - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Front House - Wood Floors - New Paint! - We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath front house in the city of Los Angeles. The apartment is approximately 780 square feet with wood floors, new paint, kitchen & bathroom tile floors, stove, dining area, tile shower walls, new closet doors, blinds, laundry hookups, front yard. The apartment is conveniently located near the 10, 405, and 90 freeways and close proximity to Dockweiler Beach, Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach and the Los Angeles Airport. Hurry this home won't last long!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4856351)