Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

6501 W. 86th Place

6501 West 86th Place · No Longer Available
Location

6501 West 86th Place, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Los Angeles - 2 Bed 1 Bath - Front House - Wood Floors - New Paint! - We are proudly offering for rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath front house in the city of Los Angeles. The apartment is approximately 780 square feet with wood floors, new paint, kitchen & bathroom tile floors, stove, dining area, tile shower walls, new closet doors, blinds, laundry hookups, front yard. The apartment is conveniently located near the 10, 405, and 90 freeways and close proximity to Dockweiler Beach, Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach and the Los Angeles Airport. Hurry this home won't last long!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4856351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 W. 86th Place have any available units?
6501 W. 86th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6501 W. 86th Place currently offering any rent specials?
6501 W. 86th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 W. 86th Place pet-friendly?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place offer parking?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not offer parking.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place have a pool?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not have a pool.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place have accessible units?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6501 W. 86th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6501 W. 86th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
