6501 Vista Del Mar
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6501 Vista Del Mar

6501 Vista Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

6501 Vista Del Mar, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This three-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in a trendy beach location in the Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles, conveniently situated on a quiet and quaint street. The property is one block away from the beach, bars, and restaurants. Theres a lot to do in this neighborhood including swimming, boardwalk biking, hiking, or scattering. Cross the bridge in to Marina del Rey and enjoy all its bars, restaurants, and entertainment. The unit is brand new and completely remodeled and includes engineered hardwood, stone and tile flooring throughout. It boasts insane Marina and Wetland views, and at night, Marina and Los Angeles City lights. You also get front row seats for the best Fourth of July fireworks via viewing deck and a few steps down to back yard patio for BBQ, views and relaxation. Inside, the unit boasts well-lit rooms and spacious bedrooms that have ample closet storage space. The beautiful kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, smooth granite countertops, and stylish white cabinets and drawers. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided

Nearby parks:
Del Rey Lagoon Park, Titmouse Park and Gas Company Field

Nearby Schools:
Paseo Del Rey Natural Science Magnet - 1.03 miles, 4/10
Orville Wright Engineering And Design Magnet - 2.65 miles, 5/10
Del Rey Parochial Academy - 0.99 miles, unrated

Bus lines:
115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles
108/358 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles
7 Culver Blvd - 0.7 miles

(RLNE4673985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 Vista Del Mar have any available units?
6501 Vista Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 Vista Del Mar have?
Some of 6501 Vista Del Mar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 Vista Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
6501 Vista Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 Vista Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 Vista Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 6501 Vista Del Mar offer parking?
No, 6501 Vista Del Mar does not offer parking.
Does 6501 Vista Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6501 Vista Del Mar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 Vista Del Mar have a pool?
No, 6501 Vista Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 6501 Vista Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 6501 Vista Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 Vista Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6501 Vista Del Mar has units with dishwashers.
