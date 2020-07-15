6501 Vista Del Mar

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This three-bedroom and two-bathroom condo unit is located in a trendy beach location in the Playa Del Rey neighborhood in Los Angeles, conveniently situated on a quiet and quaint street. The property is one block away from the beach, bars, and restaurants. Theres a lot to do in this neighborhood including swimming, boardwalk biking, hiking, or scattering. Cross the bridge in to Marina del Rey and enjoy all its bars, restaurants, and entertainment. The unit is brand new and completely remodeled and includes engineered hardwood, stone and tile flooring throughout. It boasts insane Marina and Wetland views, and at night, Marina and Los Angeles City lights. You also get front row seats for the best Fourth of July fireworks via viewing deck and a few steps down to back yard patio for BBQ, views and relaxation. Inside, the unit boasts well-lit rooms and spacious bedrooms that have ample closet storage space. The beautiful kitchen consists of high-end stainless steel appliances, smooth granite countertops, and stylish white cabinets and drawers. For your convenience, in-unit washer and dryer are provided



Nearby parks:

Del Rey Lagoon Park, Titmouse Park and Gas Company Field



Nearby Schools:

Paseo Del Rey Natural Science Magnet - 1.03 miles, 4/10

Orville Wright Engineering And Design Magnet - 2.65 miles, 5/10

Del Rey Parochial Academy - 0.99 miles, unrated



Bus lines:

115 Metro Local Line - 0.2 miles

108/358 Metro Local Line - 0.4 miles

7 Culver Blvd - 0.7 miles



(RLNE4673985)