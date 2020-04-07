648 North SERRANO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Spacious modern multi-level townhome. Separate meters for utilities. Open Living concept w/ 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a den & attached private garage. Great Work/Live layout: den is located on the first floor away from living quarters. 1550 sqft, w/brand new LG appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Two master suites w/walk in closets, private bathrooms and balconies. Hardwood floors, LED lighting, plantation shutters. Tandem 2-car parking in garage w/alley access. Views of Hollywood, Griffith Park and Downtown. Small complex, home feel rather than apt living. Neighborhood is being gentrified, don't let this steer you otherwise. Property is close to many different neighborhoods such Hollywood Studios: Paramount, Milk, Netflix, Bronson & more. Located minutes away fr Koreatown, Downtown, Hancock Park, SilverlakeWeHo & 101 freeway. Close to most trendy shops, gym's, movies & restaurants. Other units are available in complex