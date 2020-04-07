All apartments in Los Angeles
648 North SERRANO Avenue
648 North SERRANO Avenue

648 N Serrano Ave · No Longer Available
Location

648 N Serrano Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Spacious modern multi-level townhome. Separate meters for utilities. Open Living concept w/ 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms + a den & attached private garage. Great Work/Live layout: den is located on the first floor away from living quarters. 1550 sqft, w/brand new LG appliances: Fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer. Two master suites w/walk in closets, private bathrooms and balconies. Hardwood floors, LED lighting, plantation shutters. Tandem 2-car parking in garage w/alley access. Views of Hollywood, Griffith Park and Downtown. Small complex, home feel rather than apt living. Neighborhood is being gentrified, don't let this steer you otherwise. Property is close to many different neighborhoods such Hollywood Studios: Paramount, Milk, Netflix, Bronson & more. Located minutes away fr Koreatown, Downtown, Hancock Park, SilverlakeWeHo & 101 freeway. Close to most trendy shops, gym's, movies & restaurants. Other units are available in complex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have any available units?
648 North SERRANO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have?
Some of 648 North SERRANO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 648 North SERRANO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
648 North SERRANO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 648 North SERRANO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 648 North SERRANO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 648 North SERRANO Avenue offers parking.
Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 648 North SERRANO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have a pool?
No, 648 North SERRANO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 648 North SERRANO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 648 North SERRANO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 648 North SERRANO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
