6443 Agnes Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking microwave furnished

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome to NoHo! This 3+2 (1,404 sq.ft.) Craftsman home is FULLY FURNISHED!

Located close to LA and Hollywood’s famous attractions, Burbank studios, NoHo Arts district, NoHo Metro stations, and upcoming NoHo West Development! This Charming home is FULLY furnished with STYLE and COMFORT in mind. As soon as you walk in the front door, you will feel transformed into a serene and beautiful surrounding. Boasting recessed lighting, fresh paint, wood laminate floors, base molding, indoor laundry

area with washer & dryer, and tasteful artwork and décor- you’ll be living in your own tranquil and peaceful space. All bedrooms contain beautiful brand-new beds, beautifully dressed with complete beddings. There are Queen sized beds in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 twin beds in the 3rd bedroom. The kitchen is fully loaded with all you need to inspire you to be a gourmet chef. It includes refrigerator, microwave, toaster, Keurig coffee machine accompanied with adorable coffee set, complete cookware, utensils, plate sets, and glassware –All you need to bring are your clothes and food! Additional features include secured gated parking with large driveway for parking, cute front porch and a convenient and shady back porch.

*** the home is located in-front of another home on the same property***