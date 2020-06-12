All apartments in Los Angeles
6443 Agnes Avenue

6443 Agnes Avenue · (818) 400-8589
Location

6443 Agnes Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91606
North Hollywood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to NoHo! This 3+2 (1,404 sq.ft.) Craftsman home is FULLY FURNISHED!
Located close to LA and Hollywood’s famous attractions, Burbank studios, NoHo Arts district, NoHo Metro stations, and upcoming NoHo West Development! This Charming home is FULLY furnished with STYLE and COMFORT in mind. As soon as you walk in the front door, you will feel transformed into a serene and beautiful surrounding. Boasting recessed lighting, fresh paint, wood laminate floors, base molding, indoor laundry
area with washer & dryer, and tasteful artwork and décor- you’ll be living in your own tranquil and peaceful space. All bedrooms contain beautiful brand-new beds, beautifully dressed with complete beddings. There are Queen sized beds in 2 of the bedrooms and 2 twin beds in the 3rd bedroom. The kitchen is fully loaded with all you need to inspire you to be a gourmet chef. It includes refrigerator, microwave, toaster, Keurig coffee machine accompanied with adorable coffee set, complete cookware, utensils, plate sets, and glassware –All you need to bring are your clothes and food! Additional features include secured gated parking with large driveway for parking, cute front porch and a convenient and shady back porch.
*** the home is located in-front of another home on the same property***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

