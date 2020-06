Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Fabulous upgraded townhome with 3 beds and 3 baths, in convenient area of North Hollywood! Living Room with gas fireplace, hardwood floors and direct access garage. Open kitchen overlooking dining room, patio access and living room. Upstairs a features large Master bedroom with private bath and mirrored closets! Adjacent are 2 other good sized bedrooms, hall bath and laundry area. You will not be disappointed!