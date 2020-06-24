All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 6431 Woodman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6431 Woodman Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6431 Woodman Avenue

6431 Woodman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6431 Woodman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
FOR LEASE
STARTING AT $1675 TO $3000
BRAND NEW LUXORY APARTMENTS FOR LEASE, Studio, 1, 2, 3 Bedroom units, highly desirable valley location, Fully Secure Building. . In unit Washer Dryer hook up, walk in closets, Great Storage, Island Kitchens, Stainless Appliances, Refrigerator, High End Cabinetry, Ceiling Fans, High End Lighting, Central Heat and Air, Balconies and views, Pool, Huge Spa, Gym, Club Room, Pet Walk, Gated Parking, Close to Major Shopping and Freeways...Accepting Applications for Pre-Leasing now. Occupancy March 15, 2019
Some TOURS AVAILABLE AT FEBRUARY 23, CALL or write FOR INFORMATION
info@villasatvalleyglen.com 818 312 8890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6431 Woodman Avenue have any available units?
6431 Woodman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6431 Woodman Avenue have?
Some of 6431 Woodman Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6431 Woodman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6431 Woodman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6431 Woodman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6431 Woodman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6431 Woodman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6431 Woodman Avenue offers parking.
Does 6431 Woodman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6431 Woodman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6431 Woodman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6431 Woodman Avenue has a pool.
Does 6431 Woodman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6431 Woodman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6431 Woodman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6431 Woodman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Bella Vista At Warner Ridge
6150 De Soto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Hampshire Place
501 S New Hampshire Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Boulevard on Wilshire
5353 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Cloverdale
430 South Cloverdale Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
South Park Lofts
818 South Grand Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90015
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College