6430 8th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Extra Large Remodeled 2bd/1Ba Unit Available in LA (Mesa Park Heights) Must See! - Open House MON 06/17 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm

Showing Instructions: Call/Text Jackie 424-284-9592 for more info on available units in the area.



Extra Large Remodeled Lower level 2BD/1BA unit is available and move in ready.



Amenities Include:

* Hardwood laminate flooring throughout (No Carpet!)

* Custom Paint

* Fully remodeled NEW large kitchen with brand NEW stainless steel appliance package (Includes Stove, Refrigerator and Microwave)

* Large Living Room with plenty of natural light

* Large Bedroom with new blinds

* Good size closet Space



Exterior

* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space

* Professionally landscaped



Security

* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building



Centrally located close to public transportation and shopping! Minutes from DTLA, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and Inglewood! Stop by today!



Terms

Address: 6311 8th Ave Los Angeles

Monthly Rent $1800.00

Security Deposit $1800.00

Utilities Included: Water/Trash

Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space

Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)

Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)

Section 8 Participation: No



Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.



(RLNE4952904)