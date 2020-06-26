6430 8th Ave

Amenities
Extra Large Remodeled 2bd/1Ba Unit Available in LA (Mesa Park Heights) Must See! - Open House MON 06/17 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Showing Instructions: Call/Text Jackie 424-284-9592 for more info on available units in the area.
Extra Large Remodeled Lower level 2BD/1BA unit is available and move in ready.
Amenities Include:
* Hardwood laminate flooring throughout (No Carpet!)
* Custom Paint
* Fully remodeled NEW large kitchen with brand NEW stainless steel appliance package (Includes Stove, Refrigerator and Microwave)
* Large Living Room with plenty of natural light
* Large Bedroom with new blinds
* Good size closet Space
Exterior
* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space
* Professionally landscaped
Security
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building
Centrally located close to public transportation and shopping! Minutes from DTLA, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and Inglewood! Stop by today!
Terms
Address: 6311 8th Ave Los Angeles
Monthly Rent $1800.00
Security Deposit $1800.00
Utilities Included: Water/Trash
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)
Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)
Section 8 Participation: No
Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.
(RLNE4952904)