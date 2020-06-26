All apartments in Los Angeles
6430 8th Ave

6430 8th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6430 8th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Extra Large Remodeled 2bd/1Ba Unit Available in LA (Mesa Park Heights) Must See! - Open House MON 06/17 from 5:30pm to 6:30pm
Showing Instructions: Call/Text Jackie 424-284-9592 for more info on available units in the area.

Extra Large Remodeled Lower level 2BD/1BA unit is available and move in ready.

Amenities Include:
* Hardwood laminate flooring throughout (No Carpet!)
* Custom Paint
* Fully remodeled NEW large kitchen with brand NEW stainless steel appliance package (Includes Stove, Refrigerator and Microwave)
* Large Living Room with plenty of natural light
* Large Bedroom with new blinds
* Good size closet Space

Exterior
* 1 Car Assigned Parking Space
* Professionally landscaped

Security
* Video Security - Closed Circuit Monitored Building

Centrally located close to public transportation and shopping! Minutes from DTLA, Leimert Park, Ladera Heights and Inglewood! Stop by today!

Terms
Address: 6311 8th Ave Los Angeles
Monthly Rent $1800.00
Security Deposit $1800.00
Utilities Included: Water/Trash
Parking: 1 Assigned Parking Space
Animals Allowed: Y w/Pet Security Deposit (Cats OK & Small Dogs Under 25lbs)
Pet Security Deposit $300.00 per animal (max 2)
Section 8 Participation: No

Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.

(RLNE4952904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6430 8th Ave have any available units?
6430 8th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6430 8th Ave have?
Some of 6430 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6430 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6430 8th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6430 8th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6430 8th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6430 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6430 8th Ave offers parking.
Does 6430 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6430 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6430 8th Ave have a pool?
No, 6430 8th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6430 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6430 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6430 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6430 8th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
