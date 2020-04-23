All apartments in Los Angeles
643 West 17th Street
643 West 17th Street

643 West 17th Street · (213) 277-8886
Location

643 West 17th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 16

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Back unit of recently remodeled duplex in family-friendly community. Updates include brand new wood-like flooring, new white carrara quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator. Property has carport in rear with space for 3 cars as well as washer and dryer hookups. San Pedro is a culturally rich and historically significant area, with great magnet schools for students, youth and athletic programs, parks and recreational opportunities. San Pedro a great place to raise a family! Won't last on market long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 643 West 17th Street have any available units?
643 West 17th Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 643 West 17th Street have?
Some of 643 West 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 643 West 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
643 West 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 643 West 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 643 West 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 643 West 17th Street offer parking?
Yes, 643 West 17th Street offers parking.
Does 643 West 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 643 West 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 643 West 17th Street have a pool?
No, 643 West 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 643 West 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 643 West 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 643 West 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 643 West 17th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
