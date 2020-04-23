643 West 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Back unit of recently remodeled duplex in family-friendly community. Updates include brand new wood-like flooring, new white carrara quartz kitchen countertops, fresh paint, stove and refrigerator. Property has carport in rear with space for 3 cars as well as washer and dryer hookups. San Pedro is a culturally rich and historically significant area, with great magnet schools for students, youth and athletic programs, parks and recreational opportunities. San Pedro a great place to raise a family! Won't last on market long!