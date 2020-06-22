All apartments in Los Angeles
6418 QUEBEC Drive

6418 W Quebec Dr
Location

6418 W Quebec Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
guest suite
fireplace
Awesome views from almost every room in the house! Downtown? YES! Ocean? YES! Hollywood lights? YES. Beautiful home on a street-to-street lot in the coveted Beachwood Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills. Over 2,800 sqft, 4 bed, 3.5 bath home including a guest suite with a private entrance. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and Italian stone counters. Great entertaining or relaxing on a 500 sqft terrace overlooking the city. Renovated with attention to detail including exquisite tile work around the two fireplaces and elsewhere, finely crafted wrought iron stair railing and balconies, custom lighting, remodeled bathrooms all of which come together to create a relaxing Mediterranean atmosphere. Located close to hiking trails, shops and some of the city's best restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have any available units?
6418 QUEBEC Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have?
Some of 6418 QUEBEC Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6418 QUEBEC Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6418 QUEBEC Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 QUEBEC Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6418 QUEBEC Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6418 QUEBEC Drive does offer parking.
Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 QUEBEC Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have a pool?
No, 6418 QUEBEC Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have accessible units?
No, 6418 QUEBEC Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 QUEBEC Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 QUEBEC Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
