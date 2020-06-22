6418 QUEBEC Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Awesome views from almost every room in the house! Downtown? YES! Ocean? YES! Hollywood lights? YES. Beautiful home on a street-to-street lot in the coveted Beachwood Canyon area of the Hollywood Hills. Over 2,800 sqft, 4 bed, 3.5 bath home including a guest suite with a private entrance. Gourmet kitchen with custom cabinets and Italian stone counters. Great entertaining or relaxing on a 500 sqft terrace overlooking the city. Renovated with attention to detail including exquisite tile work around the two fireplaces and elsewhere, finely crafted wrought iron stair railing and balconies, custom lighting, remodeled bathrooms all of which come together to create a relaxing Mediterranean atmosphere. Located close to hiking trails, shops and some of the city's best restaurants.