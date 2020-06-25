All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:00 PM

6407 La Punta Drive

6407 La Punta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6407 La Punta Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood United

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
sauna
Situated on a cul-de-sac & set behind the private gates of the exclusive Hollywood Dell neighborhood. Ideal floor plan, w/architectural design in mind, offers 4 Bed and 3 Baths w/over 3,470 sqft. of multi-dimensional living. Living room showcases the ultimate indoor/outdoor flow via wall to wall Bi-fold doors that lead to deck, while exhibiting sweeping views. Gourmet Chef’s kitchen boasts Quartz countertops, center island w/counter seating & stainless appliances such as 6-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge & beverage cooler w/wine racks. Master suite highlighted by vaulted wooden ceilings, walk-in closet, steam sauna w/body massagers & breathtaking views. Downstairs the entertaining continues leading you to a massive media room previously a music studio with a private entrance and full bar. Rare 3-car garage w/direct access plus driveway parking for 4 additional cars. Other feat: Built-in surround speakers throughout, Rec lighting, Hardwood floors, Dual-zoned a/c & heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 La Punta Drive have any available units?
6407 La Punta Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6407 La Punta Drive have?
Some of 6407 La Punta Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6407 La Punta Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6407 La Punta Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 La Punta Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6407 La Punta Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6407 La Punta Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6407 La Punta Drive offers parking.
Does 6407 La Punta Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 La Punta Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 La Punta Drive have a pool?
No, 6407 La Punta Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6407 La Punta Drive have accessible units?
No, 6407 La Punta Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 La Punta Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 La Punta Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
