6405 DAWN Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub

Luxurious, modern townhouse in Silicon Beach's highly sought after Mondrian Community, this 3 story, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2,972 sqft home boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Enter the 1st level, featuring an open living area flowing directly to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is equipped w/ custom countertops & backsplash, & SS appliances. Retreat to the master suite, complete w/sky-high ceilings, walk-in closet, & a spa-worthy en suite. The sizable 3rd level bedroom includes its own private balcony as well. Addt'l features include a full guest bathroom, an attached 2-car garage, & washer/dryer hookups. This neighborhood has lower HOAs than many others and grants access to the Resort club with 10,000+ sqft of state-of-the-art gym equipment! Enjoy the many gorgeous swimming pools & dog runs, trendy shops and restaurants in The Runway, the farmer's markets, concerts in the park and more!