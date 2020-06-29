All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6405 DAWN Creek

6405 Dawn Creek · No Longer Available
Location

6405 Dawn Creek, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxurious, modern townhouse in Silicon Beach's highly sought after Mondrian Community, this 3 story, 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath, 2,972 sqft home boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, & high-end finishes. Enter the 1st level, featuring an open living area flowing directly to the kitchen. The chef's kitchen is equipped w/ custom countertops & backsplash, & SS appliances. Retreat to the master suite, complete w/sky-high ceilings, walk-in closet, & a spa-worthy en suite. The sizable 3rd level bedroom includes its own private balcony as well. Addt'l features include a full guest bathroom, an attached 2-car garage, & washer/dryer hookups. This neighborhood has lower HOAs than many others and grants access to the Resort club with 10,000+ sqft of state-of-the-art gym equipment! Enjoy the many gorgeous swimming pools & dog runs, trendy shops and restaurants in The Runway, the farmer's markets, concerts in the park and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 DAWN Creek have any available units?
6405 DAWN Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6405 DAWN Creek have?
Some of 6405 DAWN Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 DAWN Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6405 DAWN Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 DAWN Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 6405 DAWN Creek is pet friendly.
Does 6405 DAWN Creek offer parking?
Yes, 6405 DAWN Creek offers parking.
Does 6405 DAWN Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6405 DAWN Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 DAWN Creek have a pool?
Yes, 6405 DAWN Creek has a pool.
Does 6405 DAWN Creek have accessible units?
No, 6405 DAWN Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 DAWN Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 DAWN Creek has units with dishwashers.
