Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stylish 2-bedroom, 2 bath home in the gorgeous Hollywood Dell - Must See! This stylish 2-bedroom, 2 bath home in the gorgeous Hollywood Dell between the Hollywood Bowl and Griffith Observatory with a fully remodeled kitchen. Sunny pool and large windows to let in the light. Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Stove/Oven included. Come check it out!



