Los Angeles, CA
6400 PACIFIC Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

6400 PACIFIC Avenue

6400 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Pacific Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90293
Westchester-Playa Del Rey

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Steps from the Pacific Ocean and the docks at Marina Del Rey, this beautiful beach condo has incredible views of the ocean, mountain & city lights from a private rooftop deck. The unit has three levels which includes: a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom (tiled shower & floors), large closet and plantation shutters; a guest bedroom with a full bath with separate locked entry-way into the home from the second floor. A split main level with a spacious living room featuring recessed lighting, hardwood floors leading to the extensively remodeled kitchen in 2018, with granite counter tops, see through cabinets, stainless steel appliances, chrome fixtures and tons of natural light that amplify the beauty of this home. Unlike many buildings in the area, this unit includes heating & air conditioning as well as a laundry room. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this home w/breath taking views & next to the beach, Lagoon Park, restaurants. OPTION TO RENT IT FURNISHED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have any available units?
6400 PACIFIC Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have?
Some of 6400 PACIFIC Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6400 PACIFIC Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6400 PACIFIC Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 PACIFIC Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue offers parking.
Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have a pool?
No, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 PACIFIC Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 PACIFIC Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

