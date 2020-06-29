6400 PACIFIC Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Steps from the Pacific Ocean and the docks at Marina Del Rey, this beautiful beach condo has incredible views of the ocean, mountain & city lights from a private rooftop deck. The unit has three levels which includes: a master bedroom with an en suite bathroom (tiled shower & floors), large closet and plantation shutters; a guest bedroom with a full bath with separate locked entry-way into the home from the second floor. A split main level with a spacious living room featuring recessed lighting, hardwood floors leading to the extensively remodeled kitchen in 2018, with granite counter tops, see through cabinets, stainless steel appliances, chrome fixtures and tons of natural light that amplify the beauty of this home. Unlike many buildings in the area, this unit includes heating & air conditioning as well as a laundry room. Don't miss your opportunity to live in this home w/breath taking views & next to the beach, Lagoon Park, restaurants. OPTION TO RENT IT FURNISHED.