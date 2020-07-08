All apartments in Los Angeles
640 N La Jolla Ave
640 N La Jolla Ave

640 North La Jolla Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

640 North La Jolla Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-BEDROOM 2-BATH (DUPLEX) ??????????For Rent!!! - Property Id: 182145

RENTING !!! A DUPLEX IN, Trendy AREA ?????
MELROSE, WEST HOLLYWOOD, FAIRFAX ?????

Comes with Fridge & Stove AC/HEAT LARGE PATIO (DECK)?? ?? ?? ??

Close to Everything your Heart Desires.
Gyms, Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Bars ...You Name it

RENT IS $3750 / Deposit & Last Months Rent.????
Willing to Negotiate...?? ?? ?? ??Deposit...

CALL DAVID
for More information
(213)926-9047

COME TAKE A LOOK # Available the End of this Month
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/182145
Property Id 182145

(RLNE5378352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 640 N La Jolla Ave have any available units?
640 N La Jolla Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 640 N La Jolla Ave have?
Some of 640 N La Jolla Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 640 N La Jolla Ave currently offering any rent specials?
640 N La Jolla Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 640 N La Jolla Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 640 N La Jolla Ave is pet friendly.
Does 640 N La Jolla Ave offer parking?
No, 640 N La Jolla Ave does not offer parking.
Does 640 N La Jolla Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 640 N La Jolla Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 640 N La Jolla Ave have a pool?
No, 640 N La Jolla Ave does not have a pool.
Does 640 N La Jolla Ave have accessible units?
No, 640 N La Jolla Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 640 N La Jolla Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 640 N La Jolla Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

