637 South FAIRFAX Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Beautiful Penthouse in the heart of LA. Built-in 2008, this luxury top floor residence features a wonderful floor plan with Italian marble in the living and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile back splash, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are in the residence and comes with two side by side parking spaces. The residence also comes with a common rooftop patio with gas barbecue, outdoor dining and lounge chairs with spectacular City views. Located minutes from the LACMA, The Grove, Beverly Center, restaurant row on La Cienega and Rodeo Drive