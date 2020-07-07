All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
637 South FAIRFAX Avenue
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

637 South FAIRFAX Avenue

637 North Fairfax Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

637 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful Penthouse in the heart of LA. Built-in 2008, this luxury top floor residence features a wonderful floor plan with Italian marble in the living and dining area. Hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, glass tile back splash, built-in microwave, and stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are in the residence and comes with two side by side parking spaces. The residence also comes with a common rooftop patio with gas barbecue, outdoor dining and lounge chairs with spectacular City views. Located minutes from the LACMA, The Grove, Beverly Center, restaurant row on La Cienega and Rodeo Drive

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have any available units?
637 South FAIRFAX Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have?
Some of 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
637 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers parking.
Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have a pool?
No, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have accessible units?
No, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 South FAIRFAX Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Modera West LA
5901 Center Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90045
eaves Warner Center
5727 Canoga Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
NoVa Townhomes
8761 De Soto Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
1415 N. Hobart Bouldevard
1415 N Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College