637 S Grand Ave Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Enjoy downtown living in this exquisite townhome located adjacent to San Pedro's flourishing downtown area, with of shops, restaurants, galleries, entertainment and attractions within easy walking distance. From top to bottom, this is a beautiful townhome, featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and granite counters, including a breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the spacious and lovely Living Room, with hardwood floors, a corner fireplace and balcony. There are three bedrooms, including a spacious Master Bedroom suite with a romantic fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a beautiful Master Bath with dual sinks, a soaking tub and shower. A private rooftop deck offers lovely outdoor living space with views from the Palos Verdes hills to the Vincent Thomas Bridge, and the private deck leads out to a common rooftop area shared with the neighbors. There is abundant storage space available in this spacious 1,600 square-foot home. Inside the gated ground-level garage, each unit has its own private two-car garage, each with its own automatic garage door. There is also guest parking inside the gated garage. The Owner says "submit" regarding pets; HOA breed restrictions may apply. This is a beautiful home located in the up-and-coming downtown San Pedro, and it's calling your name to come and make it your new home!