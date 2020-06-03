All apartments in Los Angeles
637 S Grand Ave Unit 2

637 South Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

637 South Grand Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Enjoy downtown living in this exquisite townhome located adjacent to San Pedro's flourishing downtown area, with of shops, restaurants, galleries, entertainment and attractions within easy walking distance. From top to bottom, this is a beautiful townhome, featuring a state-of-the-art kitchen with stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets and granite counters, including a breakfast bar. The kitchen is open to the spacious and lovely Living Room, with hardwood floors, a corner fireplace and balcony. There are three bedrooms, including a spacious Master Bedroom suite with a romantic fireplace, a large walk-in closet, and a beautiful Master Bath with dual sinks, a soaking tub and shower. A private rooftop deck offers lovely outdoor living space with views from the Palos Verdes hills to the Vincent Thomas Bridge, and the private deck leads out to a common rooftop area shared with the neighbors. There is abundant storage space available in this spacious 1,600 square-foot home. Inside the gated ground-level garage, each unit has its own private two-car garage, each with its own automatic garage door. There is also guest parking inside the gated garage. The Owner says "submit" regarding pets; HOA breed restrictions may apply. This is a beautiful home located in the up-and-coming downtown San Pedro, and it's calling your name to come and make it your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 S Grand Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
