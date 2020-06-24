All apartments in Los Angeles
635 N Beachwood Dr 1
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

635 N Beachwood Dr 1

635 N Beachwood Dr · No Longer Available
Location

635 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Unit 1 Available 04/01/20 HANCOCK PARK SIXPLEX (LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA) - Property Id: 226323

HANCOCK PARK SIXPLEX (LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA) 635 N. BEACHWOOD DR. Lower 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, hardwood floors all throughout the unit, nice, spacious, private outdoor space on a 6-plex building; quiet and nice neighborhood on Larchmont residential area. Remodeled kitchen comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Laundry room in the building.

Monthly Rent: $2,295; Security Deposit $2,645; Available first week of April 2020!!!

Please call us at 323.655.1282 to check out the unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226323
Property Id 226323

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5573366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have any available units?
635 N Beachwood Dr 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have?
Some of 635 N Beachwood Dr 1's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 currently offering any rent specials?
635 N Beachwood Dr 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 is pet friendly.
Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 offer parking?
No, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 does not offer parking.
Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have a pool?
No, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 does not have a pool.
Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have accessible units?
No, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 N Beachwood Dr 1 has units with dishwashers.

