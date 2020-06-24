635 N Beachwood Dr 1

Amenities

HANCOCK PARK SIXPLEX (LARCHMONT VILLAGE AREA) 635 N. BEACHWOOD DR. Lower 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit, hardwood floors all throughout the unit, nice, spacious, private outdoor space on a 6-plex building; quiet and nice neighborhood on Larchmont residential area. Remodeled kitchen comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher. Laundry room in the building.



Monthly Rent: $2,295; Security Deposit $2,645; Available first week of April 2020!!!



Please call us at 323.655.1282 to check out the unit

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226323

No Dogs Allowed



